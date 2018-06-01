99 Flowers

Versa Gallery 1919 Union Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Atlanta-based artist, Dianna Settles will have her solo exhibition opening June 1st through June 15th, 2018.

Opening reception will be June 1st at 6PM till 9PM.

