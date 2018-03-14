9th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy and First Tennessee Bank are proud to present the 9th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at the Chattanooga Convention Center from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

This year, our keynote speaker is Mr. David Shapiro, the CEO of MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership. MENTOR leads, supports and champions the quality of mentoring relationships for more than 5,000 mentoring affiliates throughout the United States.

Tickets for the event are $65 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. All money raised from Odyssey supports CGLA's daily operation.

For more information about the event please contact Micah Reed at micahreed@cglaonline.com or 423.468.4105. We hope you will join us as we celebrate another year of success and honor those who have helped to make it all possible.

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
