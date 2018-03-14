Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy and First Tennessee Bank are proud to present the 9th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at the Chattanooga Convention Center from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

This year, our keynote speaker is Mr. David Shapiro, the CEO of MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership. MENTOR leads, supports and champions the quality of mentoring relationships for more than 5,000 mentoring affiliates throughout the United States.

Tickets for the event are $65 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. All money raised from Odyssey supports CGLA's daily operation.

For more information about the event please contact Micah Reed at micahreed@cglaonline.com or 423.468.4105. We hope you will join us as we celebrate another year of success and honor those who have helped to make it all possible.