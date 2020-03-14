9th Annual Shamrock Festival

Google Calendar - 9th Annual Shamrock Festival - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Shamrock Festival - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual Shamrock Festival - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual Shamrock Festival - 2020-03-14 20:00:00

Mayo’s Bar and Grill 3820 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

DI 17.11

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

March 12, 2020

Friday

March 13, 2020

Saturday

March 14, 2020

Sunday

March 15, 2020

Monday

March 16, 2020

Tuesday

March 17, 2020

Wednesday

March 18, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours