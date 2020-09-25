9th Annual Tee Off Un-Teal There is a Cure Golf Tournament

to Google Calendar - 9th Annual Tee Off Un-Teal There is a Cure Golf Tournament - 2020-09-25 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Tee Off Un-Teal There is a Cure Golf Tournament - 2020-09-25 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual Tee Off Un-Teal There is a Cure Golf Tournament - 2020-09-25 07:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual Tee Off Un-Teal There is a Cure Golf Tournament - 2020-09-25 07:00:00

Bear Trace at Harrison Bay 8919 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison, Tennessee 37341

In its 9th year, the Karen Collins “Un-Teal” There Is a Cure Golf Tournament will take place at The Bear Trace Golf Course in Harrison, Tennessee. A round of golf will be followed by lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse. “Un-Teal” raises funds for ovarian cancer research, and all proceeds go directly to research projects. Registration details can be found online. unteal.org

Info

Bear Trace at Harrison Bay 8919 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison, Tennessee 37341 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - 9th Annual Tee Off Un-Teal There is a Cure Golf Tournament - 2020-09-25 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual Tee Off Un-Teal There is a Cure Golf Tournament - 2020-09-25 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual Tee Off Un-Teal There is a Cure Golf Tournament - 2020-09-25 07:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual Tee Off Un-Teal There is a Cure Golf Tournament - 2020-09-25 07:00:00
DI 17.04

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 24, 2020

Saturday

January 25, 2020

Sunday

January 26, 2020

Monday

January 27, 2020

Tuesday

January 28, 2020

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours