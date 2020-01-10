The 9th Street Stompers

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The 9th Street Stompers are coming back for a wild night of Red Hot Swing an’ Blues! Well known for their 20th century musical style, the band plays a mix of jazz, swing, blues and gypsy. Grab a beer and enjoy this vintage mix with new sound.

