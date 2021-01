A Benefit 4 Lee

A benefit to Assist Lee Thompson's recovery!!

Now accepting donations for auction! (or however anything can be applied)

If your a local business or happen to know of one interested in sponsorship of this event, please let us know ASAP either in person, or via Messenger!

We hope to have all of you come together and help us, help one of our own.

See the event discussion for further updates as they come!