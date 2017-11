“A Christmas Celebration with Jesus” will be presented by Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church’s Mass Choir on Sunday, December 17 at 3:45 pm at the church, located at 1734 E. Third Street in Chattanooga.

The event is free and the entire community is invited to attend.

For more information about “A Christmas Celebration with Jesus” concert or to learn more about Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, call 423.629.6115 or visit www.orchardknob.org.