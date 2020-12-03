A Classical Christmas

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul 214 214 E 8th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Celebrate the holiday with three classic works of the season. Journey through four Christmas scenes with Jolivet’s Pastoreles de Noel, then experience Holst’s folk-influenced homage to Paul the Apostle and Haydn’s Symphony No. 26, which calls to mind the melodies of Gregorian chants depicting the Passion of Christ.

Featuring:

  • Jolivet - Pastoreles de Noel
  • Haydn - Symphony No.26 in D minor
  • Holst - St. Paul's Suite, op.29, no.2

Please note: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.

