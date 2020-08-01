A Cocktail With The Queens

to

Mayan Kitchen 507 Broad St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

A Cocktail With The Queens

Come & enjoy a cocktail with some of the most famous drag queens in the area.

With our Special Guest Yvie Oddly, winner of the 11th Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Stay tuned for more & more surprises!!

Info

Mayan Kitchen 507 Broad St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - A Cocktail With The Queens - 2020-08-01 22:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Cocktail With The Queens - 2020-08-01 22:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Cocktail With The Queens - 2020-08-01 22:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Cocktail With The Queens - 2020-08-01 22:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

July 31, 2020

Saturday

August 1, 2020

Sunday

August 2, 2020

Monday

August 3, 2020

Tuesday

August 4, 2020

Wednesday

August 5, 2020

Thursday

August 6, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse