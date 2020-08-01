A Cocktail With The Queens
Come & enjoy a cocktail with some of the most famous drag queens in the area.
With our Special Guest Yvie Oddly, winner of the 11th Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Stay tuned for more & more surprises!!
to
Mayan Kitchen 507 Broad St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
A Cocktail With The Queens
Come & enjoy a cocktail with some of the most famous drag queens in the area.
With our Special Guest Yvie Oddly, winner of the 11th Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Stay tuned for more & more surprises!!
Concerts & Live MusicCity Hall Summer Music Series-Part II
-
Food & DrinkLast Call At The Palms
-
Art & ExhibitionsOn-Line Painting Critique & Artistic Growth
-
Education & LearningClassic Cocktails: Whiskey
-
Education & LearningOil Painting With Mia Bergeron
-
Education & LearningArts 65+ Introduction to Watercolor Sketching
-
Education & LearningYarn Club!
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Art & ExhibitionsOn-Line Painting Critiques with Mia Bergeron
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.