A Crooked Wits Porch Streaming Show

Friends! Since we can't bring live tunes to you from a bar, brewery, or restaurant patio, and since the driveway show in Roswell, GA at Spencer's house was such a hit, we're bringing our tunes to you LIVE from Maggie's front porch in Chattanooga!

We'll be streaming on YouTube (see the link below) this *SATURDAY 5/30* starting around 6:45 PM. We'll play for at least two hours with a set break thrown in there somewhere.

We hope to see you digitally!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/253519719096457/

And if you're local, DM us and we'll send you Maggie's address. Social distancing still highly encouraged but bring your lawn chair, a cooler, and some snacks

Info

Concerts & Live Music
