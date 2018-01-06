A Day of Practice for the New Year

Google Calendar - A Day of Practice for the New Year - 2018-01-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Day of Practice for the New Year - 2018-01-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Day of Practice for the New Year - 2018-01-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - A Day of Practice for the New Year - 2018-01-06 10:00:00

Center for Mindful Living 1212 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Digital Issue 14.52

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 2, 2018

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Thursday

January 4, 2018

Friday

January 5, 2018

Saturday

January 6, 2018

Sunday

January 7, 2018

Monday

January 8, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours