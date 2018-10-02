UTC Theatre Co. will present A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath October 2 through 6, opening their 2018 – 2019 season with a modern sequel to Ibsen’s beloved classic, A Doll’s House. Henrik Ibsen’s original 1879 play is the jumping off point for Lucas Hnath to explore the fate of one of dramatic literature’s most infamous protagonists. When Nora walked out the door and slammed it behind her, the world shook. Ibsen’s play was banned and judged as immoral because of its depiction of a woman walking out of a marriage and away from her children. Nora’s return after fifteen years is the impetus for A Doll’s House, Part 2…and what a wonderful return it is! Hnath’s use of contemporary language sets up a dark comedy that invites the audience to ponder the similarities between 1894 and 2018.

A Doll’s House, Part 2 is the first production for new faculty members and designers Jeff Davis and Chalise Ludlow. Davis and Ludlow joined the UTC Theatre Division in August and set to work crafting the aesthetic for this modern piece with classic elements. Costume designer Ludlow cites the traditional silhouette and style of the 1890s as her inspiration in dressing the actors. She will incorporate modern color pallets to emphasize the anachronistic themes of the play. Davis, lighting designer and technical director, hopes to help visualize the work’s exploration of gender roles and power struggle with lighting and technical elements.

“There is a juxtaposition of the classical elements of A Doll’s House, Part 2 with the modernity of attitude and interpretation both from the playwright and the performer,” says Davis. “The continuing struggle for equality and support between genders seems to be timeless. The use of technology and strong lighting in this production will hopefully support that idea.”

Adding to the list of “firsts” associated with A Doll’s House, Part 2, this year marks the inaugural award for the Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre Scholarship. Named for former UTC faculty member Dorothy Ward, this new scholarship was established to be awarded to deserving theatre students at UTC. Senior Brianna Jones, who plays the lead role of Nora in A Doll’s House, Part 2, received the first award of the Ward Scholarship at the beginning of this semester.

The creative team includes: Gaye Jeffers (director), Adam Miecielica (set design), Chalise Ludlow (costume design) and Jeff Davis (lighting design and technical direction).

UTC Theatre Co. presents A Doll’s House, Part 2 in the Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre located in the UTC Fine Arts Center. The play runs October 2 - 6 at 7:30 pm, with an additional matinee at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 6. Tickets can be purchased at the UTC Fine Arts Center box office in person or by phone at

(423) 425-4269, or by visiting https://www.utc.edu/theatre. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for students (with proof of student ID) and seniors.

Audiences should be advised that A Doll’s House, Part 2 contains adult language