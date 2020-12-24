A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

Let us make our homes glad with our carols of praise this Christmas Eve, with St. Paul's Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. The service features readings from home, St. Paul's choirs and brass quintet filmed over months of recording sessions, and Fr. Brad Whitaker's Christmas sermon. The service will be available to watch any time Christmas Eve, and throughout Christmastide.

In Dulci Jubilo, BWV 608 - Johann Sebastian Bach

Once in Royal David's City (IRBY) arr. Willcocks

Jesus Christ the Apple Tree - Elizabeth Poston

Sure on This Shining Night - Morten Lauridsen

A Stable Lamp Is Lighted (ANDÚJAR)

Es Ist Ein Ros' Entsprungen - Michael Praetorius

Ave Maria - Franz Biebl

Silent Night (STILLE NACHT) arr. Willcocks

Masters in This Hall - Gustav Holst

Coventry Carol - arr. Martin Shaw

O Come, All Ye Faithful (ADESTE FIDELES) arr. Willcocks

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (MENDELSSOHN) arr. Willcocks

Carillon de Westminster - Louis Vierne

Hosted by Music at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Chattanooga