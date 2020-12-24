A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

Let us make our homes glad with our carols of praise this Christmas Eve, with St. Paul's Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. The service features readings from home, St. Paul's choirs and brass quintet filmed over months of recording sessions, and Fr. Brad Whitaker's Christmas sermon. The service will be available to watch any time Christmas Eve, and throughout Christmastide.

  • In Dulci Jubilo, BWV 608 - Johann Sebastian Bach
  • Once in Royal David's City (IRBY) arr. Willcocks
  • Jesus Christ the Apple Tree - Elizabeth Poston
  • Sure on This Shining Night - Morten Lauridsen
  • A Stable Lamp Is Lighted (ANDÚJAR)
  • Es Ist Ein Ros' Entsprungen - Michael Praetorius
  • Ave Maria - Franz Biebl
  • Silent Night (STILLE NACHT) arr. Willcocks
  • Masters in This Hall - Gustav Holst
  • Coventry Carol - arr. Martin Shaw
  • O Come, All Ye Faithful (ADESTE FIDELES) arr. Willcocks
  • Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (MENDELSSOHN) arr. Willcocks
  • Carillon de Westminster - Louis Vierne

Hosted by Music at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Chattanooga

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols - 2020-12-24 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols - 2020-12-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols - 2020-12-24 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols - 2020-12-24 09:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

December 24, 2020

Friday

December 25, 2020

Saturday

December 26, 2020

Sunday

December 27, 2020

Monday

December 28, 2020

Tuesday

December 29, 2020

Wednesday

December 30, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours