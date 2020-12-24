A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols
Let us make our homes glad with our carols of praise this Christmas Eve, with St. Paul's Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. The service features readings from home, St. Paul's choirs and brass quintet filmed over months of recording sessions, and Fr. Brad Whitaker's Christmas sermon. The service will be available to watch any time Christmas Eve, and throughout Christmastide.
- In Dulci Jubilo, BWV 608 - Johann Sebastian Bach
- Once in Royal David's City (IRBY) arr. Willcocks
- Jesus Christ the Apple Tree - Elizabeth Poston
- Sure on This Shining Night - Morten Lauridsen
- A Stable Lamp Is Lighted (ANDÚJAR)
- Es Ist Ein Ros' Entsprungen - Michael Praetorius
- Ave Maria - Franz Biebl
- Silent Night (STILLE NACHT) arr. Willcocks
- Masters in This Hall - Gustav Holst
- Coventry Carol - arr. Martin Shaw
- O Come, All Ye Faithful (ADESTE FIDELES) arr. Willcocks
- Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (MENDELSSOHN) arr. Willcocks
- Carillon de Westminster - Louis Vierne