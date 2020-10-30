A Juke Joint Halloween Block Party

Summoning all the 21+ Ghouls and Goblins out for a SPOOKY and INTOXICATING night of PURGING! Juke Joint CHA is back for its FIFTH monthly block party! Come explore a lil black culture with our selection of vendors, bands, and help us SUPPORT many small businesses in 2020 and 2020!*

$200 COSTUME/MASK CONTEST, so best dressed get the check!

*To comply with state and local restrictions, this HUGE INDOOR&OUTDOOR event will only have 200 TICKETS AVAILABLE for purchase!

$15 Ticket=ENTRY+2 Puff Tokens

$25 Ticket=ENTRY+4 Puff Tokens

$45 Ticket=COUPLES+8 Puff Tokens

PURGE YOUR ANGER WITH OUR CAR SMASH SECTION! Sledgehammer hits on a donated CAR!

RULES OF A JUKE JOINT:

R1: BE YOURSELF AND GIVE OTHERS THE FREEDOM TO BE THEMSELVES! Lighten’ up and get loose. Your infectious, free spirit will likely make others more festive.

R2: TALK TO FOLKS next to you, they are probably from some really cool place and are likely desirous to make connections also. Many have met lifelong friends from sitting or standing next to someone in a juke joint.

R3: DANCE when and where you want to, and don’t get pissed off if someone is dancing in front of you! It’s a juke joint, not a performance venue! Musicians feed off our love and dancing makes blues performers happy and a happy musician makes for a happy reveler, and the beat goes on…

R4: DON’T VIDEOTAPE WITHOUT PERMISSION and don’t be obnoxious with a smart phone or camera. If taking a quick pic, turn the backlight on the smart phone down as low as possible, as the light often irritates the hell out of folks. If you are not sure of what’s cool, just ask somebody, they might know. ?

R5: DON’T WHIP OUT YOUR HARMONICA and get to thinkin’ you’re bein’ a blessin’ to folks, unless you have permission from the performer and or the house to do so! PERIOD! Unless it is open mic or jam night somewhere, then it’s cool!

R6: Btw, the #1 rule for Puff’s juke joint, specifically? It’s really more like a house party than a blues club — except that Manny doesn’t want you at his actual house. This is his home away from home, so he makes up the rules for his living room on a nightly basis. Whatever his says at that moment? Well, THOSE are the rules…