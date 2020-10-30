A Juke Joint Halloween Block Party

to

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

A Juke Joint Halloween Block Party

Summoning all the 21+ Ghouls and Goblins out for a SPOOKY and INTOXICATING night of PURGING! Juke Joint CHA is back for its FIFTH monthly block party! Come explore a lil black culture with our selection of vendors, bands, and help us SUPPORT many small businesses in 2020 and 2020!*

$200 COSTUME/MASK CONTEST, so best dressed get the check!

*To comply with state and local restrictions, this HUGE INDOOR&OUTDOOR event will only have 200 TICKETS AVAILABLE for purchase!

  • $15 Ticket=ENTRY+2 Puff Tokens
  • $25 Ticket=ENTRY+4 Puff Tokens
  • $45 Ticket=COUPLES+8 Puff Tokens

PURGE YOUR ANGER WITH OUR CAR SMASH SECTION! Sledgehammer hits on a donated CAR!

RULES OF A JUKE JOINT:

R1: BE YOURSELF AND GIVE OTHERS THE FREEDOM TO BE THEMSELVES! Lighten’ up and get loose. Your infectious, free spirit will likely make others more festive.

R2: TALK TO FOLKS next to you, they are probably from some really cool place and are likely desirous to make connections also. Many have met lifelong friends from sitting or standing next to someone in a juke joint.

R3: DANCE when and where you want to, and don’t get pissed off if someone is dancing in front of you! It’s a juke joint, not a performance venue! Musicians feed off our love and dancing makes blues performers happy and a happy musician makes for a happy reveler, and the beat goes on…

R4: DON’T VIDEOTAPE WITHOUT PERMISSION and don’t be obnoxious with a smart phone or camera. If taking a quick pic, turn the backlight on the smart phone down as low as possible, as the light often irritates the hell out of folks. If you are not sure of what’s cool, just ask somebody, they might know. ?

R5: DON’T WHIP OUT YOUR HARMONICA and get to thinkin’ you’re bein’ a blessin’ to folks, unless you have permission from the performer and or the house to do so! PERIOD! Unless it is open mic or jam night somewhere, then it’s cool!

R6: Btw, the #1 rule for Puff’s juke joint, specifically? It’s really more like a house party than a blues club — except that Manny doesn’t want you at his actual house. This is his home away from home, so he makes up the rules for his living room on a nightly basis. Whatever his says at that moment? Well, THOSE are the rules…

Info

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - A Juke Joint Halloween Block Party - 2020-10-30 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Juke Joint Halloween Block Party - 2020-10-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Juke Joint Halloween Block Party - 2020-10-30 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Juke Joint Halloween Block Party - 2020-10-30 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

October 29, 2020

Friday

October 30, 2020

Saturday

October 31, 2020

Sunday

November 1, 2020

Monday

November 2, 2020

Tuesday

November 3, 2020

Wednesday

November 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours