A Night At The Pub

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

Enjoy a drink and gather ‘round the piano as we sing-along to some old favorites. Play a game of darts or cards, or just sit and chat with your friends. Wander down the hall to the Art Room Open House and purchase something original for that hard-to-shop-for relative. We’re raising money to heat the theater. Come help us out!

November 23, 7:00-11:00 pm at the Mountain Arts Community Center, 809 Kentucky Ave. Signal Mtn. SMEfund.org Tickets $10, cash bar.

You must be 21 or older to attend this event.

View Map
