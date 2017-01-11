A Night to Remember with The Impressions and Eddie Levert

A Night to Remember Celebrating 30th Anniversary with The Impressions and Eddie Levert

A Night to Remember (NTR) is honored to be celebrating its 30th Anniversary on Saturday, April 8, 2017 with a spectacular night of entertainment planned. To mark this historic occasion A Night to Remember will be honoring Chattanooga’s own The Impressions as this will be their final show in Chattanooga. The organization wants to recognize their major accomplishments in music history such as being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The night wouldn’t be complete without bringing back one of the all time favorite performers from previous galas, Grammy Nominated R & B singer Eddie Levert.

The show begins at 8:00 PM, Saturday, April 8 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 25 at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Mary’s Lounge and online at www.anighttoremember.org. Ticket prices range from $35 to $100. Corporate sponsorships are available by contacting (423) 463-0687. This show is expected to sell quickly as A Night to Remember is a much-anticipated annual event whose mission is to raise funds to help support urban youth organizations in Chattanooga.

The Impressions were inductees into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, The Impressions are best known for their 1960s string of hits, many of which were heavily influenced by gospel music and served as inspirational anthems for the Civil Rights Movement. They are also 1998 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees for their hit "People Get Ready" and winners of the Rhythm and Blues Foundation's Pioneer Award. Sam Gooden, founding member of the group and Fred Cash who joined the group in 1960 are both native of Chattanooga and currently living in the community. Jermaine Purifory of Cleveland, TN will join them on stage that night. Their performance that night will be a celebration of our hometown group as well as a farewell tribute as the group will be retiring this year and this will be their final performance in Chattanooga.

Eddie Levert is one of the founders and lead singers of the legendary R&B group, The O'Jays. Known for his raspy voice and sexy moves, Eddie has a range that takes him from alto to second tenor. His style is full of emotion and deep passion. To add to his resume, Levert has written and produced many hits as well as mentoring his very successful sons Gerald and Sean who also became major forces in the music industry. With a career that spans over 50 years, Eddie Levert has done and seen enough to write many books, one of which him and his late son Gerald have already completed ('I Got Your Back' pub. 2008).

Eddie Levert is still touring all over the world with his band-mates. As a solo artist, he released his new record Did I Make You Go Ooh, which still demonstrates his ongoing mission to keep soul music alive. It is imperative for Eddie to continue to write and record songs for the grown and sexy. Eddie has received numerous awards and honors over the years including being nominated four times for a Grammy Award, nominated four times for an American Music Award, inducted to the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the 2009 Black Entertainment Television Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 29 years, A Night to Remember has raised over $4 million through it’s annual gala. The Board of Directors of A Night to Remember has recently been evaluating the needs of our community as it relates to the youth and meeting with many different individuals and organizations that are involved with the youth of Chattanooga and our surrounding area. We have been gathering information from the school system; cultural centers, non-profit organizations and community leaders to see how best A Night to Remember can make a difference. In doing so we have determined that there is a need for assistance with 9th grade literacy in Hamilton County, a need for increased funding for STEM

programs, as well as funding for arts and cultural programs for the youth. A Night to Remember plans to focus the proceeds of the 2017 event on these type programs and the organizations addressing these needs.

It will take support from businesses, organizations and community members to make this night a success and to raise the needed funds so that we can make a positive impact in the lives of our youth and to provide them with the necessary tools for them to succeed.