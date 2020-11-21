A Night With Good Grief
Good Grief is bringing the weird to Stone Cup Cafe for two sets of groovy tunes! Something special is bound to happen
8:30 PM / $10 COVER
to
Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
