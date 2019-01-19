Join Chattanooga’s amazing Pop-Up Project for an interactive and multimedia performance that includes dance, music, and film! We’ll be showcasing some of our favorite work from 2018 and previewing new pieces for 2019! In addition to the show you’ll have to chance to hear a little more about Pop-Up and our mission, to meet the performers, and to get YOUR groove on with a dance after-party!
A Night with The Pop-Up Project
Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Saturday
Sorry, no events.
Sunday
-
Comedy Education & LearningGOLD Comedy Camp
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Bird And The Bear
-
Concerts & Live MusicNancy Westmoreland
-
Theater & DanceCandlelight Journey Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningThe Perfect 2019 Planner
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningLearning in a Winter Welding Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Friday
-
Education & LearningExcel at Excel: Intermediate Excel Training
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningSweater Bling Party!
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli