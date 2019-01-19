A Night with The Pop-Up Project

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join Chattanooga’s amazing Pop-Up Project for an interactive and multimedia performance that includes dance, music, and film! We’ll be showcasing some of our favorite work from 2018 and previewing new pieces for 2019! In addition to the show you’ll have to chance to hear a little more about Pop-Up and our mission, to meet the performers, and to get YOUR groove on with a dance after-party!

Info
Theater & Dance
