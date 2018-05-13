Whether you loved the romantic novel of 1908, or were enchanted by the lavish Merchant-Ivory film of 1986, or think Edwardian romance is sorely missing since the conclusion of "Downton Abbey," you’ll be transported by the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's comic production of "A Room with a View."

Based on the novel by E.M. Forster, Christina Calvit’s inventive adaptation has been heralded by the Chicago Sun Times for its “easy panache, playfulness, and keen intelligence.” We meet Lucy, a young Englishwoman who is on a trip to Italy with her older cousin Charlotte when she meets the captivating but socially unacceptable George. They share a passionate kiss, but Charlotte crushes the affair. Back in England, Lucy becomes engaged to the priggish Cecil, but a series of coincidences brings George into Lucy’s social circle once again. Will she choose courage, truth, and love over convention? (Rated PG due to brief nudity.)

Performances on April 27, 28, May 4, 5, 11 & 12 at 8 p.m.; May 3 & 10 at 7 p.m.; and April 29, May 6 & 13 at 2:30 p.m.