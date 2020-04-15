A Short Virtual Piano Recital by Fr. Valentin Lurochkin

A Short Virtual Piano Recital by Fr. Valentin Iurochkin

6:00 pm Wed., April 15th, 2020

The Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul

live-streamed on our Facebook page

featuring his favorite pieces by Frédéric Chopin and more (~ 20 min.)

While we are all sheltering at home at Easter time, the Basilica will offer musical entertainment by our own Fr. Valentin Iurochkin on Easter Wednesday at 6pm. Please tune in on our Facebook page (accessible via the Watch Live link on our website; no Facebook account required).

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/542895549957527/

Dear Parishioners and Friends of the Basilica,

During this unusual season when we can’t gather together in person, I want to invite you to join the priests of the Basilica for a special Easter celebration with some perhaps unexpected Basilica talent. Fr. Valentin Iurochkin was born and raised in Russia, served as a priest first in the Philippines and Italy, and transferred to our diocese last Advent. He recently celebrated his first anniversary of priestly ordination with us on March 25, and we are blessed to be his first U. S. parish. Besides his spiritual gifts and his many languages, he also brings us his talents as an accomplished pianist. I have asked him to share these talents with our community during this time when we are unable to attend concerts in person. I hope you will enjoy his recital as a part of your Easter celebration at home this year. You are invited to attend live on our Facebook page at 6pm this Easter Wednesday, April 15th, or at any time afterwards. Please check in while you’re listening and let us know you’re with us!

Sincerely in Christ,

Rev. J. David Carter, Pastor and Rector