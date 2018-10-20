Two local organizations are joining forces this month to bring Chattanooga a new way to celebrate spooky season. Nerdy Nooga Nights and Infinity Flux Cards, Comics, & Games present A Spooky Celebration of Fandom, a Halloween party focused on horror and mystery board games, comics, and costumes. Celebrate your geeky side while supporting the Humane Educational Society.

The party will begin at 6 pm on Saturday, October 20th, and wrap up around midnight. Infinity Flux will host the gathering (3643 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415). A board game library of over 100 games will be available, with several spooky themed games highlighted throughout the evening. Human costumes will be judged in person and pet costumes will be judged by photos the evening of the event (owners must be present to win). Pet costume photos can be sent to contest@nerdynooganights.com.

A charity raffle will feature items and event access for multiple fandoms (super heroes, comics, horror, conventions, film, television, etc.), as well as donated items and gift cards from local businesses. All raffle ticket sales will benefit the Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga. Snack food and pizza will be available for sale, with proceeds also being donated to the charity.

Nerdy Nooga Nights is a new organization that works to build and support community through celebration of gaming and fandom. “We’re just a group of geeks looking for more ways to celebrate the stuff we love. Also, we’d like to use our nerdiness for good, so we’ll regularly be organizing fundraisers for local charities,” says Scott Hooker, one of the Nerdy Nooga Nights founders. This Spooky Celebration will be the group’s first official event, but its members have been working with Infinity Flux and other area organizations to put on similar gaming events for several years.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on this and other upcoming activities, visit www.NerdyNoogaNights.com.