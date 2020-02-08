With a celebration of love songs that have made generations of theatre-goers swoon, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre is rolling out “A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day,” a romantic musical event set for Saturday, February 8, at 8 p.m.

Twenty-one stellar singers, all of whom have appeared on the Theatre Centre stage, will perform favorite love songs from Broadway shows past and present. Arrangements from a who’s who of composers, from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be featured.

Guests will enjoy complimentary champagne and a chocolate dessert reception in the theatre’s riverfront lobby. A cash bar will also be available.

The event, which is a fundraiser for the theatre, will also feature a silent auction.

The lineup of performers includes MacKenzie Ballard, Greer Caldwell, Normand Cassie, Rhonda Catanzaro, Scott Dunlap, Greg Glover, Joshua Harrell, Garrett Henson-Hinck, Judy LaMance, Joanna Lewis, Beth McClary-Wolford, Deb Meeks, Alexis Newson, Arden Oglesby, Mark Oglesby, Genna Raborn, Jason Russell, Christian Smith, Ian Taylor, Thaddeus Taylor, and Rodney Van Valkenburg.

The production is directed by Steve Ray with musical direction by Michael Huseman.

Tickets are $40 a person and can be purchased by calling the box office at 423-267-8534 or visiting TheatreCentre.com