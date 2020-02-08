A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day

Google Calendar - A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day - 2020-02-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day - 2020-02-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day - 2020-02-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day - 2020-02-08 20:00:00

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

With a celebration of love songs that have made generations of theatre-goers swoon, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre is rolling out “A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day,” a romantic musical event set for Saturday, February 8, at 8 p.m.

Twenty-one stellar singers, all of whom have appeared on the Theatre Centre stage, will perform favorite love songs from Broadway shows past and present. Arrangements from a who’s who of composers, from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be featured.

Guests will enjoy complimentary champagne and a chocolate dessert reception in the theatre’s riverfront lobby. A cash bar will also be available.

The event, which is a fundraiser for the theatre, will also feature a silent auction.

The lineup of performers includes MacKenzie Ballard, Greer Caldwell, Normand Cassie, Rhonda Catanzaro, Scott Dunlap, Greg Glover, Joshua Harrell, Garrett Henson-Hinck, Judy LaMance, Joanna Lewis, Beth McClary-Wolford, Deb Meeks, Alexis Newson, Arden Oglesby, Mark Oglesby, Genna Raborn, Jason Russell, Christian Smith, Ian Taylor, Thaddeus Taylor, and Rodney Van Valkenburg.

The production is directed by Steve Ray with musical direction by Michael Huseman.

Tickets are $40 a person and can be purchased by calling the box office at 423-267-8534 or visiting TheatreCentre.com

Info

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day - 2020-02-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day - 2020-02-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day - 2020-02-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day - 2020-02-08 20:00:00
DI 17.05

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Friday

January 31, 2020

Saturday

February 1, 2020

Sunday

February 2, 2020

Monday

February 3, 2020

Tuesday

February 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours