A Virtual Tour of the Basilica by Fr. David Carter

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

A Virtual Tour of the Basilica by Fr. David Carter

May 3rd, 2020 was the 9th Anniversary of the dedication of Sts. Peter and Paul as a minor basilica in 2011. Fr. David Carter, Pastor and Rector, will be giving a virtual tour of the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul on May 6th for all to enjoy during this time of physical separation.

During the tour, Fr. Carter will highlight the beauty and faith that were translated into a building that was made to the glory of God. The tour will be live-streamed at 6:00 pm Wed., May 6, 2020. Please tune in on the Basilica's Facebook page (accessible via the Watch Live link at stspeterandpaulbasilica.com; no Facebook account required).

The video will also be available for later viewing.

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
