Garrison Clower Organizes “A Wild Night at the Walden,” a Community Fundraiser for the Chattanooga Zoo

A Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts senior, Garrison Clower, will hold a community fundraiser for the Chattanooga Zoo on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $20 for students/teachers (tables of ten discounted at $25 per person). The event will feature a silent auction, cash bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, animal encounters, and presentation. In addition to a variety of products and services from Chattanooga’s local stores, the auction will boast a six-month Walden Club membership and annual zoo membership. All proceeds from this event will go towards the Zoo’s ongoing fundraising efforts for the new giraffe exhibit.

The Chattanooga Zoo has captivated visitors of all ages with its unique nature. Upon entering, zoo-goers are transported from the outskirts of downtown to a world of exotic animals and immersive exhibits. Because of its size, the Chattanooga Zoo creates a more intimate experience with closer looks at the animals, including jaguars and snow leopards. With the community’s support, our little zoo will have the large presence of giraffes to greet guests as they walk through the front gates.

From attending zoo camp in fifth grade, to walking around the park with friends after high school, the zoo has always been a place for Garrison to see something new. Because of his love for the nonprofit, Garrison has organized “A Wild Night at the Walden” to raise awareness and create an avenue for our community to give back to the Chattanooga Zoo, which has been serving the area since 1937.

"It is so encouraging to see our whole community get behind our zoo efforts," states Chattanooga Zoo President and CEO, Dardenelle Long, "especially the younger generation. We strive to educate others about the importance of conserving animals and we know we are fulfilling our mission when ambassadors for the zoo want to share our story, too."

If You Go:

What: A Wild Night at the Walden – A silent auction, presentation, and exotic animal

encounter, with heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, to benefit the Chattanooga Zoo.

When: Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Silent Auction 7:00 to 9:00.

Where: The Walden Club, 633 Chestnut St # 2100, Chattanooga, TN 37450

Admission: Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students/teachers. Tables and corporate

sponsorships are also available. Buy tickets at

gczoofundraiser.ticketleap.com/wildnightatthewalden/