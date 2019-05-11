Abandoned Arts is an immersive and experiential site-specific Chattanooga arts event produced by The Pop-up Project and SoundCorps.

The Pop-up Project and SoundCorps are proud to present: “Abandoned Arts 2019,” a fully immersive theatrical experience unlike anything Chattanooga has seen before!

Choose your own adventure as you explore different spaces in the old Alstom facility; complete with art installations, music, dance, cocktails, and more. Over 30 artists are involved in reimagining the history of the site and making this a magical night you’ll never forget!