Abandoned Arts

to Google Calendar - Abandoned Arts - 2019-05-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Abandoned Arts - 2019-05-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Abandoned Arts - 2019-05-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Abandoned Arts - 2019-05-11 20:00:00

Riverfront Parkway MLK and Riverfront , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Abandoned Arts is an immersive and experiential site-specific Chattanooga arts event produced by The Pop-up Project and SoundCorps.

The Pop-up Project and SoundCorps are proud to present: “Abandoned Arts 2019,” a fully immersive theatrical experience unlike anything Chattanooga has seen before!

Choose your own adventure as you explore different spaces in the old Alstom facility; complete with art installations, music, dance, cocktails, and more. Over 30 artists are involved in reimagining the history of the site and making this a magical night you’ll never forget!

Info

Riverfront Parkway MLK and Riverfront , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Abandoned Arts - 2019-05-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Abandoned Arts - 2019-05-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Abandoned Arts - 2019-05-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Abandoned Arts - 2019-05-11 20:00:00
DI 16.17

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

April 25, 2019

Friday

April 26, 2019

Saturday

April 27, 2019

Sunday

April 28, 2019

Monday

April 29, 2019

Tuesday

April 30, 2019

Wednesday

May 1, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours