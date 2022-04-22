× Expand Mars Michael Abbey Road LIVE!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20

Since 2002, Abbey Road LIVE! has been rocking the music of The Beatles at theaters, clubs, festivals, and private events. Initially a tribute to the monumental "Abbey Road" album, the band has expanded its scope to include nearly 150 Beatles tunes, from all eras of the Fab Four's career. From "She Loves You" to "Sgt. Pepper", Abbey Road LIVE! will keep you singing and dancing to your favorite Beatles tunes all night long!

Abbey Road LIVE! is not your typical Beatle look-alike tribute act; don't expect mop-top haircuts and vintage Rickenbacker guitars. Rather, this show is about bringing to life some of the more mature and complex Beatles material in a raw & spirited fashion, while remaining true to the original recordings. Combining attention to detail with a creative exuberance, the band always delights its audiences with its diverse repertoire of hits and more obscure favorites. A splendid time is guaranteed for all!

"One of the world's premier Beatles cover bands”

-US News and World Report

"Unquestionably expert at what they do.”

-Indyweek