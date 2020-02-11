The ABC’s of a Strategic Job Search

Dr. Rose Opengart, Career Coach, will teach you the most strategic approach to finding the right job for you in your dream company. She will help you understand the importance of a 'job target," to be intentional about your personal brand, to understand what you are selling and what problem you are fixing, to understand that quantity is not better than quality, and how to discover hidden job openings.

About the teacher:

Dr. Rose Opengart is a Career Coach, Author, and Speaker with a corporate and academic background in Human Resource Management. She utilizes her passion for work-fit and happiness to help people be intentional with career decisions so they can achieve fulfillment and success. She earned her Ph.D. in Human Resources & Organizational Development and also holds professional certification in HR and certification to administer multiple career assessments. She is the owner of Interviews That Work. Her new book "Find Your Where: Turn the tables, negotiate your success, and do work and life on your own terms" can be found on Amazon.

