Above the Valley: Ron Lowery's Aerial Photographs

The newest member of In-Town Gallery, Ron Lowery, has owned a professional photography studio in Chattanooga since 1978. Over the years, he has worked with clients in advertising and photo editing, shooting architectural, aerial, underwater, fashion, food and product photographs. He has developed an extensive knowledge of 3D printing from original visual concepts he developed on the computer for many large corporations' advertising campaigns. Yet Ron's favorite work comes from a singular place- the sky.

Working in his "art studio in the sky," Ron has flown high over 34 states to photograph unusual landscapes and textures. He soars in an open cockpit airplane that he built with his son. His photographs provide a different and remarkable perspective on fascinating places, from the very familiar to the undiscovered.

In 2003 he tackled the greatest challenge of his life, flying 14,000 miles to retrace the route of the Lewis and Clark expedition. He provided a new perspective on the rugged route the famous explorers followed in a highly successful coffee-table book, Chasing Lewis & Clark Across America: A 21st Century Aviation Adventure.

Ron's gorgeous color photographs also illustrated his other book, Tennessee River: Sparkling Gem of the South. His unusual flying lifestyle and adventures have been featured on PBS and in many national and international publications. He continues to take to the sky as often as he can to seek out and photograph uncommon scenes and textures that excite him.

Above the Valley, Ron Lowery's First Friday exhibit of photographs of the Tennessee Valley, will open on Friday, April 6, 5-8 pm. Join us to hear Ron's tales of discovery and daring as an aerial photographer.