The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Abstract Doodling

Add calm and relaxation to wind down your day as you allow your brain to wander as you perform the meditative act of doodling through a pre-made abstract background. With your favorite pens and the printable doodle backgrounds that will be provided with the class, you will have all you need to be guided through the fun and relaxing exercises.

You will receive a permanent art marker and printable.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

