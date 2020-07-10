× Expand The Chattery Abstract Doodling

Abstract Doodling

Use doodling as meditation!

Combine the meditative practice of doodling with layers of abstract paints and papers to create art perfect for your sketchbook or frame them to display in your home. Explore color, texture, paper and found objects as you build abstract art reflective of you!

Everyone will receive a downloadable guide.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abstract-doodling-online-class-tickets-106562748048

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.