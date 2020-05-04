× Expand The Chattery Abstract Doodling

Use doodling as meditation!

Add calm and relaxation to your day as you allow your brain to wander as you perform the meditative act of doodling through a virtual tree grove. With your favorite pens and the printable doodle grove that will be provided ahead of class time, you will have all you need to be guided through the fun and relaxing exercises.

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abstract-doodling-online-class-tickets-103471636450

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.