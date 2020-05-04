Abstract Doodling - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - Abstract Doodling - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Abstract Doodling - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Abstract Doodling - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Abstract Doodling - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-04 19:30:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Use doodling as meditation!

Add calm and relaxation to your day as you allow your brain to wander as you perform the meditative act of doodling through a virtual tree grove. With your favorite pens and the printable doodle grove that will be provided ahead of class time, you will have all you need to be guided through the fun and relaxing exercises.

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abstract-doodling-online-class-tickets-103471636450

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Abstract Doodling - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Abstract Doodling - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Abstract Doodling - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Abstract Doodling - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-04 19:30:00

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 28, 2020

Wednesday

April 29, 2020

Thursday

April 30, 2020

Friday

May 1, 2020

Saturday

May 2, 2020

Sunday

May 3, 2020

Monday

May 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse