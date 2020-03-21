Abstract Doodling

Combine the meditative practice of doodling with layers of abstract paints and papers to create art perfect for your sketchbook or frame them to display in your home. Explore color, texture, paper and found objects as you build abstract art reflective of you!

All supplies included. Everyone will receive a handmade journal.

About the teacher:

April Corbett.jpg

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.