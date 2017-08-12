Acoustic Apocalypse: Chase Crawford, Kyle Keller, Matthew Paul Revere, Craig Pratt

Music Box Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

A showcase of acoustic talent!

Gonna be a great evening with:

Chase Crawford (south GA outlaw country)

Kyle Keller (Gainesville FL Americana)

Matthew Paul Revere (north GA alcoholic country)

Craig Pratt (Murray County Country)

Info
Concerts & Live Music
4232658711
