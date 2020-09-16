Acoustic Wednesday With Freddie Lee

to

Doc Holidays 745 Ashland Terrace, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Acoustic Wednesday With Freddie Lee

Join us for our first ever Acoustic Wednesday's! Great music, amazing food, and drink specials on the patio!

Info

Doc Holidays 745 Ashland Terrace, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Acoustic Wednesday With Freddie Lee - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Acoustic Wednesday With Freddie Lee - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Acoustic Wednesday With Freddie Lee - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Acoustic Wednesday With Freddie Lee - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Monday

September 14, 2020

Tuesday

September 15, 2020

Wednesday

September 16, 2020

Thursday

September 17, 2020

Friday

September 18, 2020

Saturday

September 19, 2020

Sunday

September 20, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight