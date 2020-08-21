× Expand The Chattery Acrylic Abstract: Beach Scene

Paint with us! This acrylic painting class is perfect for beginners and those with "not a creative bone in my body." We will create a beach scene abstract painting. Intimidated by paint brushes? that's fine, because we won't be using them much. You will be guided step-by-step in how to paint this ocean scene the abstract way....using palette knives, cardboard, and even that old Food City card. We will start with a bright underpainting that will peek through giving the piece life.

Feel free pour yourself a beachy cocktail and prepare to relax and get lost in making art.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acrylic-abstract-beach-scene-online-class-tickets-113648393404

Supply list:

A painting surface (“gallery wrapped” canvas, wood cradle etc) 8x8, 6x6, or 4x9 (as in shown sample) suggested.

Acrylic paints: orange,pink, white, blue, aqua, tan.

Palette knife, credit card, or pieces of cardboard

Have a blow dryer handy to aid quick drying.

*cover your work surface and wear an old shirt or apron

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.