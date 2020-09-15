Acrylic Painting: The Abstract Cat

Sign up right meow for this relaxing unique approach to “paint your pet,” specifically your cat. Using a few colors specific to your pet (and some not), you will create an abstract painting of your cat in acrylic paint. This workshop is easy enough for a beginner and can be as simple or complex as you want..

Supplies needed are as follows:

Acrylic paints in the color of your cat, at least one bright color, and white for whiskers. If your cat is solid black use black, blue, and purple. White cats use white, pink, and yellow or light purple.

Brushes, palette knife or other painting tool

Small brush for whiskers (suggest a liner or rigger type)

Canvas or other painting surface. Square is suggested under 10x10 inch.

Cup of water you don’t mind getting dirty

Paper towels

Old shirt or apron and something to protect your work surface

A photo of your cat, either printed, on your phone or computer

Optional: spray bottle of water

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.