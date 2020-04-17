Actors Gone Wild3: One More Drunken Experiment

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

You know it! You love it! It's Actors Gone Wild3! That's right—number three! We've had two shows full of drunk actors stumbling and slurring through some of Oscar Wilde's most classic plays, struggling to stay on their feet (or in their seats) to perform for you and make it all the way to the end.

This time we're bringing in the big guns and tossing some members of Actor's Equity into our crucible of whiskey and Wilde.

So this Friday, April 17th at 7:30, joins us on Facebook Live and watch our actors in Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband. They'll be drunk and you should be too!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/853603381718249/

