Adair Sanders Talk & Signing

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join Adair Sanders, author of the Allison Parker Mystery Series as well as two non-fiction books, Biologically Bankrupt, a memoir, and Out of the Ashes, A collection of Essays, for a talk and signing event.

