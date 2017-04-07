Adriana Caloca, Michelle Kimbrell, Juanita Tumelaire, Jessica White Opening Reception

River Gallery's April exhibit features a quartet of thoughtful artists who tap into each of their visions of printmaking, letterpress, photography, and book art.

Adriana Caloca seeks to touch the intuition and wisdom of many generations of women before her. Inspired by artisanal metal-works of Mexico, Caloca focuses a connection to these ancient women through the use of spiritual imagery and symbolism

Michelle Kimbrell creates a body of work as a tribute to her mother and journey in life. Kimbrell uses some of the photos her mother and grandmother took to produce embroidered photo transfers with patterns of circles and flowers as symbols of this journey.

Juanita Tumelaire's work is enrichened by her wide travels and her life's experiences. Tumelaire is the director of The Open Press in Chattanooga and brings a series of work which tells the story of Mabel Spofford's grand tour of Europe from 1924.

Jessica White grew up in Taiwan where she learned to love storybooks and traditional crafts. Attempting to make sense of uncertainties in our world, White creates humorous and sincere messages through simple imagery.