Adulting 101: Alternative School Night for Grown Ups

Back to school for kids means new notebooks, pencils, and reading lists. Tonight we'll have an adult back-to-school night, but you can leave those school supplies at home - just come with a sense of fun and adventure to explore an alternative school where you can discover new hobbies, learn new skills, and enjoy a night out with friends (you can even pass notes if you like). And we promise, no pop quizzes, no assigned seats, and no cafeteria food (but there will be wine available). No need to register in advance, just grab a friend and join us.