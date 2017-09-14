Adulting 101: Living with Artful Intention

In partnership with the Chattery, the Hunter invites you to an evening of life with artful intention. This is for anyone who got sleepy in those dark art history slide lectures, is tired of decorating with posters and would like to add creative style to their lives but claims to have no artistic talent. Learn to spot local art gems and decorate your space with style with Kreneshia Whiteside from AVA, take a crash course on calligraphy and make your notes and invitations pop, make a color filled bullet journal and personalize your planner, project your dream wall design (without hunting for stencils) and collect art-inspired cocktail recipe cards created by Flying Squirrel Mixologists to try out at your next party. You can do all of this and more over a glass of wine from our cash bar and a creative night with friends. Come get artsy at the Hunter!

Regular admission ($15 adults, free children 17 and under with adult, FREE to museum members)