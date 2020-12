Advent Concert: Cellist Isaiah Pennington

Isaiah Pennington, a New York based cellist and recent Masters degree graduate of the Mannes School of Music, plays Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sixth Cello Suite.

At this time we are not admitting in-person audiences due to COVID-19, but the concert can be viewed live at stpaulschatt.org/advent-concerts at the concert date and time. The performance will be archived for a week for later viewing.

Hosted by Music at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Chattanooga