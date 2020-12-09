Advent Concert: Jessica Smithorn, oboe

Jessica Smithorn, Principal Oboist of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, assisted by Rebecca Smithorn, piano, and Shelby Jones, bassoon, plays Ottorino Respighi’s “Adoration of the Magi,” and works by William Grant Still, Astor Piazzolla, and Brenno Blauth.

At this time we are not admitting in-person audiences due to COVID-19, but the concert can be viewed live at stpaulschatt.org/advent-concerts at the concert date and time. The performance will be archived for a week for later viewing.

RESCHEDULED from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9.

Hosted by Music at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Chattanooga

