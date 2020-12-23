Advent Concert: Jessica Smithorn, oboe

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Advent Concert: Jessica Smithorn, oboe

RESCHEDULED from Dec. 9 to Dec. 23.

Jessica Smithorn, Principal Oboist of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, assisted by Rebecca Smithorn, piano, and Shelby Jones, bassoon, plays Ottorino Respighi’s “Adoration of the Magi,” and works by William Grant Still, Astor Piazzolla, and Brenno Blauth.

At this time we are not admitting in-person audiences due to COVID-19, but the concert can be viewed live at stpaulschatt.org/advent-concerts at the concert date and time. The performance will be archived for a week for later viewing.

Hosted by Music at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Chattanooga

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Advent Concert: Jessica Smithorn, oboe - 2020-12-23 12:05:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Advent Concert: Jessica Smithorn, oboe - 2020-12-23 12:05:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Advent Concert: Jessica Smithorn, oboe - 2020-12-23 12:05:00 Outlook iCalendar - Advent Concert: Jessica Smithorn, oboe - 2020-12-23 12:05:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

December 23, 2020

Thursday

December 24, 2020

Friday

December 25, 2020

Saturday

December 26, 2020

Sunday

December 27, 2020

Monday

December 28, 2020

Tuesday

December 29, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours