The Afternooners

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors: 7:00 P.M.

Show: 8:00 P.M.

Standing Show

$10 Advanced; $12 DOS

The Afternooners are a group of guys hailing from Chattanooga, TN who cherish good times and great music. Known for their high-energy live shows, they never fail to impress each listener in the room by exploring genres such as, Jazz, Reggae, Blues, and Alternative Rock. Nothing is off limits as they are constantly branching out and reaching for new sounds!

Since 2017, The Afternooners have played all throughout the Southeast, racking up 90 plus college shows. Since then they've established a name for themselves in each city and are quickly growing a strong following. Keep your eyes peeled for the next time they roll through your city.

In the Spring of 2021, The Afternoonersare releasing their debut full-length LP, Peace & Panic, recorded at Plaid Dog Recording in Boston, MA. In celebration, they played atop The Southern Belle Riverboat on May, 8th 2021.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
