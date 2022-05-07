× Expand Mars Michael The Afternooners with The Orange Constant

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15

The Afternooners are a group of guys hailing from Chattanooga, TN who cherish good times and great music. Known for their high-energy live shows, they never fail to impress each listener in the room by exploring genres such as, Jazz, Reggae, Blues, and Alternative Rock. Nothing is off limits as they are constantly branching out and reaching for new sounds!

Formed in Georgia in 2012, The Orange Constant creates vintage rock with a contemporary twist. The group’s sound ranges from southern psychedelia to progressive composition – all with a spontaneous yet pop-like sensibility.