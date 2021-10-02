× Expand Wanderlinger Afternooners 10-2 The Afternooners

Saturday nights are made for The Afternooners!

The Afternooners are a group of guys hailing from Chattanooga, TN who cherish good times and great music. Known for their high-energy live shows, they never fail to impress each listener in the room by exploring genres such as, Jazz, Reggae, Blues, and Alternative Rock. Nothing is off limits as they are constantly branching out and reaching for new sounds! Check them out at: https://theafternooners.com/.

Show starts at 8pm with $10 cover at the door.

Masks encouraged, beer drinking required! Water, wine and wine cocktails also available!