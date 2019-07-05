Come celebrate the 4th weekend with AFTM from Athens, GA with local favorites the Afternooners. Tickets $5 presale or $7 at the door, get tickets while they last. Limited to 200 tickets.
The Afternooners
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
