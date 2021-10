× Expand Photo by Brad Cansler Someone winds up murdered and everyone ends up a suspect in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre production of Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW.

No one does it like Agatha Christie, the unquestionable queen of the murder mystery, and the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s upcoming production of THE HOLLOW will place audiences smack in the middle of one of her most cleverly crafted thrillers. The show opens Friday, October 22, and runs through Sunday, November 7.