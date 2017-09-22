Age of Atrocity, Malviant, Praymantha. Chariot the Moon

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Age of Atrocity

Malviant

Praymantha

Chariot the Moon

This will be Eric's last show with Age of Atrocity, so we'll be rocking hard and sending him off with a bang.

Show is 21+

Join us for a awesome night of heavy music at Ziggy's Bar and Grill in Chattanooga featuring

Doors at 7 PM

Show starts at 8 PM

$5 Admission at the door

More details TBA.

Info
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4232658711
please enable javascript to view
