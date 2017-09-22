Age of Atrocity

Malviant

Praymantha

Chariot the Moon

This will be Eric's last show with Age of Atrocity, so we'll be rocking hard and sending him off with a bang.

Show is 21+

Join us for a awesome night of heavy music at Ziggy's Bar and Grill in Chattanooga featuring

Age of Atrocity

Malviant

Praymantha

Chariot the Moon

This will be Eric's last show with Age of Atrocity, so we'll be rocking hard and sending him off with a bang.

Show is 21+

Doors at 7 PM

Show starts at 8 PM

$5 Admission at the door

More details TBA.