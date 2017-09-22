Age of Atrocity
Join us for a awesome night of heavy music at Ziggy's Bar and Grill in Chattanooga featuring
Age of Atrocity
Malviant
Praymantha
Chariot the Moon
This will be Eric's last show with Age of Atrocity, so we'll be rocking hard and sending him off with a bang.
Show is 21+
Doors at 7 PM
Show starts at 8 PM
$5 Admission at the door
More details TBA.